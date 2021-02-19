Advertisement

‘Kimye’ is no more: Kardashian files to divorce West

FILE - Kanye West, left, and Kim Kardashian attend Gabrielle's Angel Foundation Angel Ball...
FILE - Kanye West, left, and Kim Kardashian attend Gabrielle's Angel Foundation Angel Ball cancer research benefit on Oct. 22, 2012, in New York. Kim Kardashian West filed for divorce Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, from Kanye West after 6 1/2 years of marriage.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kim Kardashian West filed for divorce Friday from Kanye West after 6 1/2 years of marriage.

Sources familiar with the filing but not authorized to speak publicly confirmed that Kardashian filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court. The filing was not immediately available.

The impending end of “Kimye” brings a close to one of the most famous celebrity unions of the 21st century, between a reality TV superstar and a hip hop and fashion mega-mogul.

They have four young children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. The two married in Italy in 2014.

It was the first marriage for the 43-year-old West, and the third for the 40-year-old Kardashian.

The couple began dating in 2012 and had their first child in 2013. West proposed later that year using the giant screen at the empty waterfront ballpark of the San Francisco Giants, and the two married May 24, 2014, in a ceremony at a Renaissance fortress in Florence, Italy.

The beginning of the end of the marriage comes after the September announcement that the show that made her family’s name, “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” was coming to an end in 2021 after 14 years.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The city says the water treatment plant was shut down without power and frozen, leaving mainly...
Sherman water treatment plant back online
Grayson County under boiling water notice to not have restaurants serve and prepare food
Grayson Co. Health Dept. clarifies guidance for restaurants under boil order
boil order
Boil orders continue for Sherman, Denison, and more
Frostbite becomes new topic to worry about with no power and no water for some Texoma residents
Local electric cooperative not raising rates
An Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation employee posted pictures to Facebook showing...
Oklahoma alligators frozen in water with snouts sticking out

Latest News

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
Back in Paris pact, US faces tougher climate steps ahead
Texas Rep. Pat Fallon discusses COVID diagnosis
Texas Rep. Pat Fallon discusses COVID diagnosis
This is a high-resolution still image, part of a video taken by several cameras as NASA’s...
Mars landing team ‘awestruck’ by photo of descending rover
NASA Mars rover
Millions of Texans struggling with food, fuel and water shortage following winter storm....
Winter crisis: Texas now faces water shortage