Local electric cooperative not raising rates

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - With people running their heat it causes electricity bills to increase but those charges won’t be figured out for a couple more weeks and even for a few billing cycles.

On Monday, the Public Utility Commission of Texas raised energy prices, and that means that most of us will continue paying more for electricity long after this snow melts.

However Grayson Collin Electric Cooperative says their customers don’t have to worry about it.

“We have no mechanism in place to change them until another study is done and that study isn’t planned for another two to three years,” CEO of Grayson Collin Electric Cooperative David McGinnis said.

McGinnis said their rates are staying at 9.7 cents per kilowatt hour.

This rate hasn’t been changed since it was first put in place in 2015.

“We won’t know the usage until we get meter readings in a couple of weeks so that will be a decision that will have to be made long down the line once we see what the bills really are but the price will not change,” McGinnis said.

And as for customers who recently lost power, McGinnis wants them to know that wasn’t GCEC’s call.

“ERCOT is the electrical reliability council of Texas, it’s there job to decide how much power is needed to meet the demand of all of our homes. When it was not enough they sent out mandates that we need to drop this much,” McGinnis said.

Aimee Dennis has been a GCEC member for nearly 12 years.

“You know they could easily just say oh well you had to use it and you know worry about their bottom dollar but I feel like they really have our hearts or us in mind to make sure that it’s not such a burden on their customers,” Dennis said.

Tammy Ford said she was relieved her bill isn’t going up.

“The bill is the bill regardless so whatever it comes in as will it’ll get paid so that we can keep having electric service,” Ford said.

And this only applies to people who live in the Grayson Collin Electric Cooperative area.

That’s about 25,000 customers in Grayson county, another 35,000 in Collin.

The rest of us need to check with our provider, to see how much we’ll be paying.

