Oklahoma kids use anything they can find to make a sled for record snowfall

By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore was covered in a thick blanket of snow on Monday, and resident Rhonda Gayle Ingle said it felt like the whole city came to buy out winter supplies at Atwood’s.

“People thought none of this was going to happen but here it came,” Ingle said.

That includes sleds.

“It’s amazing what you can make out of a sled,” Ingle said. “We sold a lot of things at Atwood’s that people started making out of a sled.”

Trash cans, bucket lids, even feeding troughs.

“This will be an opportunity for kids to actually see this kind of snow which they probably haven’t and make a snowman, a sled,” Ingle said.

Bauer Fuego and Talon Minor said they’re excited to use their boogie boards to go sledding for the first time.

“To some kind of hill,” Minor said. “We don’t know where yet, but we’re gonna find a hill.”

Minor said he’s enjoying the winter weather, but wouldn’t want it all the time.

“Seems dangerous,” Minor said.

The brothers said they had already spent time in the snow.

“Me and Bauer were throwing snowballs at each other and just kicking the dirt,” Minor said.

Minor said he wasn’t worried about finding something to use as a sled.

“I did have some ideas,” Minor said. “Like getting the bottom of a trash can lid and sledding on that.”

He’s got one line of advice for anyone planning to hit the Carter County slopes.

“Don’t eat yellow snow.” Minor said.

