Record cold temperatures drying up supply for some gas stations in Texoma

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The string of single digit temperatures we’ve seen here in Texoma has brought a gas shortage to parts of the area.

While some stations are still operational and have fuel on hand others are completely tapped out.

With road conditions as bad as they’ve been because of the weather, Douglass Distributing CEO Brad Douglass, said this is partially because tanker trucks haven’t been able to get to the refineries and down to stations to refuel them.

“The cold has also frozen the valves shut and froze pipes,” Douglass said. “They’re having the same problems we’re having at the industrial level as we are at the residential level.”

The closest refinery in Texoma is in Ardmore and Douglass said they’re only able to get diesel there because the record cold temperatures has damaged the loading facility.

“We really hope this is a temporary issue,” Douglass said. ‘We’re hoping by Saturday to have the stores supplied with gas, diesel, kerosene and propane.”

Douglass said his company has cancelled paid time off for employees and have brought in all of their drivers and equipment as of late but is assuring people that all 76 of the locations managed by his company have both gasoline and diesel.

Douglass said they’re approaching this current situation with the ice and weather like distributors on the gulf treat hurricanes.

He said going forward they’re going to need larger tanks, and more storage for their supply. But for drivers, he says listen to the warnings to fill up early and often before severe weather comes in to avoid these shortages in the future.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.