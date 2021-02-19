Advertisement

Southern Oklahoma rancher shares experience working in subzero temperatures

A Southern Oklahoma rancher said the subzero temperatures have cost her family more than money.
A Southern Oklahoma rancher said the subzero temperatures have cost her family more than money.
By Joe Valdez
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEBO, Okla. (KXII) - A Southern Oklahoma rancher said the subzero temperatures have cost her family more than money.

“We got down to 11 below zero,” said Amy Howe, co-owner of Howe Ranch.

It was the coldest daybreak Amy Howe has worked at her family’s ranch in Nebo near Dickson.

Howe said the past three days consisted of feeding and providing water for 250 cows, plus she helped deliver baby calves in subzero temperatures.

“They come out and they literally before the mom could start getting them cleaned up they were freezing,” said Howe

She says the brutal temperatures killed four of the twelve calves that were born in the last week.

In some cases when howe had intervened just after birth, the mom rejected their newborn baby.

“Awful, very awful,” said Howe.

She said the winter storm might have a lasting effect on those that survived

“So really you won’t know for a month out of how much of a loss you will have,” said Howe.

She said the harsh environment places a lot of strain on some of her cow’s immune systems.

“He’s been kinda sick, has a bad snotty nose. He’s had a really rough time of it,” said Howe, as she’s petting a newborn calf.

Howe said the one thing that helped was preparing before the snow touched ground. She and her husband spent $5,000 on feed and broke up ice in ponds and troughs just to give their livestock water.

“I feel very blessed because we’ve been successful with some of our endeavors to save some of our animals,” said Howe. “We are doing our best to take care of our animals in a horrible, horrible situation.”

