Southwest Power Pool announces new record of highest power use

By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Southwest Power Pool, the company in charge of managing the power grid in 14 states including Oklahoma and parts of Texas, announced Tuesday they’ve hit a record for all time highest power use because of the cold as people try to warm their homes.

John Bledsoe of Ardmore said he’s never seen Oklahoma so cold.

“Well as prepared as you can be down here in Oklahoma, what can you do,” Bledsoe said.

David Kimmel from OG&E said that’s why the Southwest Power Pool told them to begin using rolling blackouts to control the demand.

“Because of that high usage and the shortage of natural gas happening in the country right now, they’re having a very difficult time meeting demand,” Kimmel said. “We did some yesterday and we did some briefly this morning. And we’re on pause right now.”

Kimmel said it will continue as long as the winter weather continues.

“Conserve energy as much as you can, turn your thermostat down if you can, don’t use any of your major appliances if you can, you know put your laundry off for a day or two.” Kimmel said.

