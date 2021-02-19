Advertisement

Texas Rep. Pat Fallon recovering from COVID-19 after hospitalization

By Jillian Angeline
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Rep. Pat Fallon (R-TX) is recovering from COVID-19 after testing positive on January 31.

In an exclusive interview with Gray DC about his diagnosis, Fallon told Jillian Angeline he thought he was going to die. Fallon said he had the worst nausea he has ever experienced and had full-body pain that felt “like knives”.

“By the eighth of February, I was finally hospitalized and they told me I got to the hospital just in time,” said Fallon. He said doctors told him by the time he got to the hospital, he had developed pneumonia in addition to COVID-19.

Fallon believes Remdesivir and an antibody plasma treatment saved his life.

“That evening, I felt better. The next day, I felt much better,” Fallon said. “I was spared.”

Fallon was out of quarantine on Thursday. He said he is feeling much better.

His press team said he participated in hearings remotely this week.

Fallon encourages any adult Texans at risk to get the vaccine when it is available in their area.

