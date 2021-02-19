Warmest in 2 Weeks...

Southerly winds set the stage for gusty but warmer conditions Saturday with highs in the 40s, winds will gust 20 to 30 mph. We’ll have a chance of a few sprinkles or very light showers Sunday morning ahead of a cold front, highs should reach the 50s ahead of the front.

There will be a very quick shot of colder air Sunday night, leaving us below freezing Monday morning. However, the air behind the front is coming from the Rockies so as it sinks on its way to Texoma it will actually wind up warmer behind the front for Monday than it will for Sunday!

A stronger front brings a cool-down with highs around 50 and a chance of showers Thursday and Friday. All in all, some great weather news for a change!

Forecast:

Here’s the seven day:

Saturday: Sunny to partly cloudy, windy

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, quite breezy

Monday: Sunny skies

Tuesday: Sunny skies

Wednesday: Mostly sunny

Thursday: 30% Showers, cooler

Friday: 20% Showers

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority