Advertisement

Florida governor: Flags will be at half-staff for Limbaugh

First Lady Melania Trump presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh as his...
First Lady Melania Trump presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh as his wife Kathryn watches during the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — In honor of conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday announced he would order flags in Florida to be flown at half-staff when Limbaugh’s body is laid to rest.

Limbaugh, a Florida resident, died Wednesday after battling lung cancer. DeSantis called him a friend. It’s not clear when the flags will be lowered, since the funeral plans for Limbaugh have not been announced yet.

“When there’s things of this magnitude, once the date of interment for Rush is announced, we’re going to be lowering the flags to half staff,” DeSantis said at a news conference in Palm Beach County.

Limbaugh’s death has been widely mourned by conservatives, although critics have highlighted past comments by him that they allege were bigoted and blatantly racist.

The governor has previously ordered flags to be at half-staff to honor the deaths of law enforcement officers killed on duty, members of the Navy killed in a mass shooting in Pensacola and Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, among others.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The city says the water treatment plant was shut down without power and frozen, leaving mainly...
Sherman water treatment plant back online
Grayson County under boiling water notice to not have restaurants serve and prepare food
Grayson Co. Health Dept. clarifies guidance for restaurants under boil order
boil order
Boil orders continue for Sherman, Denison, and more
Frostbite becomes new topic to worry about with no power and no water for some Texoma residents
Local electric cooperative not raising rates
An Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation employee posted pictures to Facebook showing...
Oklahoma alligators frozen in water with snouts sticking out

Latest News

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, file photo, travelers wear face coverings as they queue...
Airlines plan to ask passengers for contact-tracing details
Lone Grove’s water towers are so low the Department of Environmental Quality asked the city to...
Lone Grove water towers low, city searching for possible pipe leaks
Grocery stores all across Texoma have limited items due to the winter storm causing people to...
Winter weather starts to die down, grocery store shelves remain empty.
On Feb. 13, CBP officers in Cincinnati intercepted the smuggled drugs in a shipment of cereal...
Federal agents seize $2.82 million worth of cocaine-coated corn flakes