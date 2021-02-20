Heroes with Hope and the Ardmore Police Department gives away free winter coats to ardmore youth

Advertisement

By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore police officers and a local non-profit, Heroes with hope, teamed to make sure kids and their families stayed warm during the freezing temperatures.

Heroes with Hope works with the Ardmore Police Department to help local kids with essential clothing and other goods for their well being.

Executive Director Melissa Woolly said her and her team have handed out nearly 300 coats this winter and 15 space heaters just this week.

She said people or someone you know can contact Heroes with Hope directly on Facebook  or the Ardmore Police Department if a child is needing help with winter clothing.

“You can also contact us on our facebook page, I get messages from on there quite often. And we will see to it that if we have the resources, we would definitely like to share them,” said Woolly.

