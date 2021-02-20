Advertisement

Suspect in custody for ‘triple homicide’ in Celina

By Mike Rogers
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 11:46 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CELINA, Texas (KXII) -

Celina Police arrested a man for what they’re calling a triple homicide that happened just before 7:30 pm Friday night.

Police were called out to the 3100 block of Hickory Lane in Celina to investigate a shooting. While on their way to the scene they were told there was a structure fire at the same address.

Fire Crews also responded to the scene and the fire was “quickly extinguished” according to a press release from the Celina Police Department.

The three victims were recovered from the scene, the details of the incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story, check back in to KXII for details.

