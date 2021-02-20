The Ardmore Fire Department reflect on subfreezing temperatures

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Ardmore Fire Department reflects back on working in the freezing temperatures this past week.

Ardmore Fire Training Officer Jason Woydziak said his staff was ready to go by the time snow touched ground.

During the week Woydziak said firefighters even worked extra hours across three fire stations. He said this was the key to assisting over a dozen local businesses with water lines bursting.

“So we needed more man power on the street, and I talked to some of the guys earlier today and they said they’ve had enough of the overtime for now. They’re ready to get back to normal,” said Woydziak.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.