Winter weather starts to die down, grocery store shelves remain empty.

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Exactly a week ago, Walmart in Sherman had the shelves stocked but on Friday, they’re empty.

The threat of the winter storm encouraged hordes of people to head to the store to make sure they didn’t have to get out again once it got bad.

“Shelves are pretty bare in there and uh a few things they do have some bread, they do have eggs, no milk that I saw on the shelves but hopefully their trucks will get through pretty soon and this will all be behind us,” Walmart shopper Melody Garrett said.

Garrett was at Walmart just a couple days ago trying to stock up on food but had to come back friday to get items that weren’t there, but what she needed was still out of stock.

“They were a little more stocked but as the weather has warmed up people have been out more and it’s just gotten bearer and bearer,” Garrett said.

Even the Dollar General in Denison had empty water cases.

“No I was just looking for water cause we have no water at our house so we are actually having to boil snow to flush toilets and stuff like that,” Walmart shopper Tia Sanders said.

Sanders said Walmart got five pallets of water Friday morning and is already down to one pallet.

“It’s hard, I’m a single mom with three kids so having no water at our home is tough,” Sanders said.

Albertsons in Sherman has signs for customers to limit water purchases and to inform shoppers about the limited supplies.

“Some are pretty bare milk is really hard to come by, bread is, meat is. This is the third store we’ve been to so I’ve pretty much been able to get everything except for milk,” Albertsons shopper Joe Jaska said.

With the weather warming back up, stores are hoping to get their trucks in and shelves stocked up again.

