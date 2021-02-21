Concrete company helped plow snow during winter weather

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman concrete company changed up their normal routine for a winter plan as they’ve helped plow snow out of parking lots all around the area.

“Now with the winter that has come, we are snow plowing. I got a friend that does this and he can not keep up, and I just to help him out. High demand this whole parking lot was full of snow up to two inches, two to three inches,” said Owner of Concrete Pros Manuel Rodriguez.

Rodriguez and his team changed up their normal drill of laying down concrete to plowing snow for parking lots in the Sherman area.

“I’m just very happy that we can open up and help do something for the community. You know, it’s real important that people go back to their normal routine, and now that we have power, and it’s just a very crucial for the convenient stores to open back up,” Rodriguez said.

Since Tuesday night, Concrete Pros spent over forty hours plowing snow from parking lots to clear it out from the snow and ice.

“As soon as we clear them off they are filled up, people are in need to go to the store. Everybody is tired of being home, you know, I understand, people are without electricity and water, so it’s a high demand for shopping,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez and his team started off with doctors and nursing care facilities, and then moved to restaurants and department store parking lots.

They plowed handicap parking and ramps first.

“It’s been very cold, it was fifteen degrees it was cold but you know I have a good crew and we all fought through it and we just rotated with the tractors to stay warm and we got it done,” Rodriguez said.

With the weather warming back up and snow melting, Rodriguez is planning to get back to concrete work next week.

“It feels good to see people thank you and appreciate you for people trying to get into the stores it means a lot to people to come back to work,” he said.

