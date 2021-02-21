Advertisement

Durant power outage causes citywide water issues

A power outage in Durant Friday night caused city-wide water issues.
A power outage in Durant Friday night caused city-wide water issues.
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A power outage in Durant Friday night caused citywide water issues.

According to Durant Emergency Management, the computer module controlling the water pumps failed when they lost power.

The city issued a Mandatory Boil Order to remain in effect until 9 a.m. Sunday.

They said crews have been working to fix the problems.

Choctaw Casino in Durant is temporarily closed due to the water outage.

Posted by Choctaw Casinos & Resorts on Saturday, February 20, 2021

Due to a loss of water pressure, the City of Durant is issuing a Mandatory Boil Order to remain in effect until 9am on...

Posted by Durant Emergency Management on Saturday, February 20, 2021

