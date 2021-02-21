Pottsboro Library helping provide water for community

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - The Pottsboro Library is helping provide water to the community.

Library Director Dianne Connery spent Saturday passing out well water for people to flush their toilets.

Connery also set up a porta potty in the back of the library for residents to use.

She was passing out drinking water before running out earlier in the week.

“People were so appreciative today of just getting water to flush their toilets I mean so many people talked about it it is the little things in life that really matter in a situation like this,” Connery said. “So as long as people keep contacting us with what their needs are we will somehow figure out how to make it work.”

Connery said she doesn’t know what the library will be doing next week, but is hoping that the water towers get filled soon.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.