Sherman nursing home without water

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Traditions Senior Living and Memory Care has been without water since Tuesday.

They have been running a hose from the church next door to fill buckets of water.

Families of the residents have been bringing by cases of water, and 903 Brewers dropped off two kegs of water for the facility.

Outreach Director Kathy Thomison said the staff has taken the resident’s clothes to wash at their house to help.

They have called the city about their problem, but say they’ve had difficulty trying to get ahold of them.

“It’s frustrating and out of our control on the water issue, it’s out of our control but we are staying real close and taking care of them and that’s all we can do right now,” Thomison said.

They have a generator, so power and heat haven’t been a problem.

