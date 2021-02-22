Advertisement

Denison’s Price commits to Notre Dame

By Travis Buckner
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison running back Jadarian price has committed to play his college football at Notre Dame. Price had 1,145 yards and 19 touchdowns in 2020, helping the Yellow Jackets make it to the playoffs. Over his career, Price has rushed for 3,297 yards and 26 touchdowns, and he still has one year to go.

Price is ranked as the 21st running back in the country, and 4th in the state for the class of 2022 by 247Sports.

Along with The Fighting Irish, Price had offers from Texas, Oklahoma State, Ohio State, Stanford, Baylor, TCU, and several others, but ultimately decided to pick a Notre Dame program that is coming off it’s 2nd College Football Playoff appearance in the last three years.

