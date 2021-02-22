Advertisement

Police investigating after Collinsville, Howe banks burglarized

Collinsville police are looking for suspects in an ATM burglary early Sunday morning.
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLLINSVILLE, Texas (KXII) - Collinsville police are looking for suspects in an ATM burglary early Sunday morning.

It happened just after 5 a.m. at the Credit Union Bank on East Woodland Street.

Police say the truck was stolen from Tioga and they hooked cables to it, and tried to pull the face off the ATM.

Police say they left in a different car and drove to the Howe Credit Union, where they smashed a window and tried to steal from teller drawers.

They say it’s a team of three or more people.

If you can identify them, call police.

Posted by Collinsville Police Department on Sunday, February 21, 2021

