Police investigating Denison shooting

(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Police in Denison are investigating a shooting Sunday night that left a man hospitalized.

Lt. Mike Eppler said officers responded around 6:30 p.m. to East Main St and South 7th Avenue and found a 34-year-old man shot in the chest.

Officers rendered first aid until paramedics arrived and the victim was conscious and alert when he was transported to a local hospital for treatment, Eppler said.

The victim is now in stable condition, according to Eppler.

No arrests have been made. Eppler said the shooting is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call the Denison Police Department at 903-465-2422.

