Denison boil order partially lifted

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The city of Denison has just lifted the majority of their boil order, but says for some residents that water still won’t be safe to drink until tomorrow.

Many Texomans are still impacted by last week’s winter storm, some still without water. By Tuesday, many city water customers will have their boil order lifted, and those without water will have services restored.

“Please let us know because the more we find and fix, the higher our water pressure goes,” said Aaron Werner, City of Denison Director of Communications.

Werner said they are continuing to repair water main breaks, and they encourage residents to notify the city of new breaks.

“Our towers are starting to fill up which is a positive sign showing that we are getting a handle on some of the significant breaks. With that we are starting to pump water to some of our areas that have been without water for multiple days,” said Werner.

The city announced around 4:30 Monday afternoon that the boil order has been lifted for all areas except those near the college and the airport.

“We will post updates on our website and our city Facebook page with a map showing where citizens can go ahead and start drinking that water and who needs to wait until we can get that area tested,” said Werner.

Werner said the remaining boil order should be lifted by Tuesday afternoon.

The city is giving away water to those in need at the public works service yard from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. everyday. So far they’ve given out over 1,800 cases of water.

“Even while things are starting to look a little brighter, if you need water please come and get it here,” said Werner.

