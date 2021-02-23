Denison’s Price discusses decision to commit to Notre Dame

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison running back Jadarian Price committed to play his college football in South Bend over the weekend after being recruited by several high profile programs.

Price had offers from Ohio State, Texas, and several others, but ultimately chose to play his college football for the Fighting Irish.

Price liked the fit. He still has one more year to play at Denison as he enters his senior season.

“I feel like it was a great fit for me,” Price said. “The best of both worlds academic and the athletic part of it. Besides football, education is a huge thing for me and Notre Dame is a very prestigious college.”

