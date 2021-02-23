Dry front Wednesday, rain for Thursday

Temperatures reached as high as 81 degrees Tuesday while most spots stayed in the 70s, but these readings are about 20 degrees above average for late February. Brisk southerly winds will prevent much cooling tonight and we’ll bottom out in the 50s.

A surface cold front passes around sunrise Wednesday, northerly winds kick up in its wake at 20 to 30 mph. Expect no rain with the front but perhaps a few hours with some scattered cloud cover followed by a sunny and windy afternoon.

Water vapor imagery shows a well-defined upper wave now tracking across Nevada, it will pass through Texoma skies by early Friday morning. Rain is expected to develop ahead of this feature by Thursday afternoon. This will be in the form of moderate showers and thunderstorms, any storms will be very low-end.

After a dry slot Friday and into Saturday morning, rain chances increase Saturday afternoon and continue Sunday as another upper wave approaches.

As for cold air, we’ll have a few nights in the 30s during the next week but I don’t see any freezes in the forecast the way it looks right now.

Here’s the seven day:

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, windy

Thursday: 60% Showers, afternoon, cool

Friday: Mostly cloudy

Saturday: 30% Showers afternoon, 50% Saturday night

Sunday: 60% Showers/Thunderstorms

Monday: 30% Showers

Tuesday: Partly cloudy

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority