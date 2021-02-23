Grayson County added to FEMA Disaster Declaration list

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County has just been added to President Joe Biden’s Major Disaster Declaration Monday.

FEMA approved an additional 31 counties, with both Fannin and Hunt making the list.

County judges are now asking residents to make sure they fill out the damage survey to ensure they get the help they need.

“When the storm passed through, two things happened: electric power went out, pipes froze” said Grayson County Judge Bill Magers.

After Texas was hit by a major winter storm the state has been adamant to get things back to normal.

For many counties, it means having running water.

“The number one issue that we’re facing in the county right now obviously is our water supplies,” said Magers.

Judge Magers says emergency management has been donating bottled water to those without it.

“We have distributed over 100 pallets of water since Saturday. This is an ongoing effort, we hope to see this continue” Magers said.

He says storm damage is an entirely different issue.

“Across the state, those counties and areas that have the most damage reported will move to the top of the line. It’s very important that our residents and businesses report their loss so we can start the process of getting them taken care of,” Magers said.

Magers says residents and business owners need to fill out a damage survey.

“The most important thing that Grayson county residents can do, is to fill out the information regarding their personal damage. We need as many of those reports turned in as possible, that is going to be the key...that is going to be the drive to get us help from the government” Magers said.

He says the situation is evolving and more information will likely be released in the coming days.

To complete the survey click here.

