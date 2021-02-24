Advertisement

Coronavirus positive test rate fall below 10% in Oklahoma

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The positivity rate on Oklahomans’ coronavirus tests has fallen below 10%, data from Johns Hopkins University showed Wednesday, although state health officials have noted testing slowed during the past week because of a winter storm.

The seven-day rolling average of the positivity rate in the state has dropped from 14.7% to 9.4%, according to the Johns Hopkins data.

The seven-day rolling averages of new cases and COVID deaths have also declined, from 1,985.7 new cases per day to 776 and from 38.3 daily deaths to 23.7, according to the data.

There were an additional 798 virus cases and 37 more deaths, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported Wednesday, for totals of 421,010 cases and 4,264 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began.

The department reported 674 people hospitalized with the virus, down from a record high of 1,994 in early January.

