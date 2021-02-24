Advertisement

FBI investigating 6 attempted ATM thefts in Grayson County

By Nina Quatrino
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - Local law enforcement agencies are teaming up with the FBI after a string of attempted ATM thefts right here in Texoma.

Officials are saying some of the the cases may be related.

“Three subjects pulled up in what turned out to be a stolen F-250 pick up” said Pottsboro Police Chief Shone Nix.

Monday morning, just after six Pottsboro police were called to the Simmons Bank on FM-120 for an attempted ATM theft.

Surveillance video shows the suspects, frantic while trying to get away.

“They tried to compromise the ATM prying open the front door on it, tied some chains up to the truck and tried to yank it off it’s base, chains came off- they were unsuccessful. A passerby called 9-1-1 when they saw the truck backing up to it,” Nix said.

Pottsboro Police Chief Shone Nix says after their failed attempt, they took off on foot into a getaway car.

Take a look at these photos from Collinsville police. They show the suspects wearing almost identical clothing to the suspects in the Pottsboro attempt, trying to break into an ATM at the Credit Union bank on East Woodland, early Sunday morning.

“Based on the surveillance footage that I received from Collinsville, the clothing does match, so right now we’re thinking these are connected,” Chief Nix said.

Police believe they’re the same suspects behind the attempted theft in both Collinsville, and Howe Sunday morning.

“There’s been several all around Grayson County, and in North Texas- attempted ATM thefts. Right now we’re trying to get everyone together to do a joint investigation at this time” Chief Nix said.

There have now been 6 attempted ATM thefts in Grayson County this year; two in Sherman, one in Denison and now one in Pottsboro, Collinsville and Howe, with the last three happening just within 24-hours of each other.

There’s only been one arrest and police say there’s only been one case where the thieves got away with cash.

If you have any information on any of these cases, contact your local police.

