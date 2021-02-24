Advertisement

FEMA disaster relief aid available for Grayson County

By Nina Quatrino
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 7:37 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County officials are encouraging residents to apply for disaster assistance through FEMA.

After a major winter storm hit Texoma, Grayson County has received a Presidential declaration for disaster relief.

Residents and business owners who experienced uninsured property damage can apply online at disaster assistance through the FEMA mobile app or by phone call.

Grayson County Emergency Management Sarah Sommers says it’s extremely important that people get the help they need.

“Not only for the government work that has been going on because of the winter storm, but also (aid) for those individual property owners and residents who’ve suffered from damage and loses” Sommers said.

The maximum FEMA relief available for residents is 72 thousand dollars, divided between housing costs and other expenses.

To apply for assistance, click here.

