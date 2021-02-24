Advertisement

Grayson County offers 2nd COVID-19 testing site

By Nina Quatrino
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A new COVID-19 drive through testing center is coming to Denison.

Starting Wednesday, you can now get a rapid COVID-19 test with same-day results available within hours.

The drive through site will be held at 2415 South Austin Ave, in the Texoma Workforce Solutions parking lot.

Advance Laboratory Services is a local Sherman laboratory, and owner Tim McClure says they’ve been working towards a Denison testing center for months.

”I think we started Nov. 15th and we’ve been working ever since” McClure said. “We’ve been going to health care facilities, local campuses- trying to make sure they have a normal college experience as possible, and sports, we’re trying to bring sports back to Austin college.”

The hours will be Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and you can sign up for the free test by clicking here.

