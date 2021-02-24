‘Miracle’ puppy Skipper born with six legs, two tails

OKLAHOMA CITY (CNN) - A veterinary hospital in Oklahoma is calling a six-legged puppy a “miracle.”

Her name is Skipper, and along with the six legs, she has two pelvic areas, urinary tracts, reproductive regions and tails.

At just a few days old, the Neel Veterinary Hospital says it is highly unusual for her to have survived this long. They said public research indicates puppies like her are rarely born alive.

The hospital says Skipper’s condition is the result of a fertilized egg trying to split but not fully separating.

The veterinary hospital reported Skipper is doing great and all her legs respond to stimulus just like those of a normal puppy.

They said she may need physical therapy to help with mobility as she gets older and they will continue to monitor and research her condition to ensure she grows up pain-free.

This is a miracle named Skipper. Literally. She has survived longer than we suspect any other canine has (at just 4 days... Posted by Neel Veterinary Hospital on Sunday, February 21, 2021

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.