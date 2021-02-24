Oklahoma seeks 2nd emergency declaration due to winter storm

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is seeking a second federal emergency disaster declaration as a result of a winter storm that brought subfreezing temperatures and power outages.

Stitt said Tuesday that he’s asking President Joe Biden for a declaration for federal aid for homeowners, renters and business owners in all 77 of the state’s counties.

The president previously approved Stitt’s request for an emergency declaration that will provide financial assistance to cities and tribes for the costs of emergency measures responding to the storm, including providing shelter for displaced residents.

