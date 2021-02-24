Rain Thursday and again for the Weekend

A surface cold front passed around sunrise Wednesday, and northerly winds kicked up in its wake at 25 to 35 mph. There was no rain with the front, it will be clear and cold tonight with lows in the 30s. The wind will continue to blow so it’s going to be back in the coat zone!

Water vapor imagery shows a well-defined upper wave now crossing the Rockies, and making its way eastward. This feature will pass through Texoma skies tomorrow night into Friday morning. Rain is expected to develop ahead of this feature by Thursday afternoon and continue Thursday night before ending Friday morning. This will be in the form of moderate showers and thunderstorms, any storms will be moderate in nature, but a few pockets of quarter size hail are possible. Overall, the severe threat is very low.

Friday may see a few showers in the morning but in general it’s expected to be mostly cloudy with highs between 55 and 60. Another wave approaches during the day Saturday and rain looks rather likely by Saturday night and through much of the day Sunday.

A cold front arrives Monday keeping the chance of rain going before skies return to dry mode for Tuesday.

Here’s the seven day:

Thursday: Rain chances increase to 50% by afternoon

Thursday night: 80% Rain/storms

Friday: Mostly cloudy, 30% morning showers

Saturday: 60% Showers by afternoon

Sunday: 50% Showers/Thunderstorms

Monday: 40% Showers

Tuesday: Partly cloudy

Wednesday: 20% Showers

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority