Restaurants in Grayson County are able to reopen after over a week of being closed

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - After eight days of winter storm hazards and a boil notice, CJ’s Coffee and Lettuce Indulge in Denison is finally open again.

“And we are so thankful we’ve had an amazing day today the support has been overwhelming all the customers coming in happy to see us back the drive thru has had a line all day long and many phone calls are you open are you open in excitement so we’ve been very grateful for that,” Owner of Lettuce Indulge and co-partner at CJ’s Coffee Aimee Dennis said.

Dennis said they started closing early before the winter storm hit to keep their workers and customers safe on the road at night.

“Sales overall already started to fall and then having to close routinely we are open until nine o’clock we started closing around five thirty six,” Dennis said.

Even supplies became an issue for local restaurants.

Cafe Blackbird in Denison posted to their social media saying they closed even after the boil order was lifted to restock.

It’s another costly consequence of this latest shutdown ...

“we had to throw away a lot of waste we lost a lot of product with the eight day shutdown cause you had order not knowing and prepared not knowing, and so we’ve had a lot of waste,” Dennis said.

Dennis said they’re confident they’ll bounce back, after yet another hard hit for small business, in a series that started with COVID shutdowns almost a year ago now.

“We had quite a few hours probably about six seven hours just trying to get recuperate and where are we at,” Dennis said.

