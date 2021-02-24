Santa visits Grayson-Collin Electric Cooperative workers to say thanks for work during winter storm

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) - Grayson Collin Electric Cooperative (GCEC) Operations Manager Marty Jones says linemen worked around the clock last week to restore power to homes and business in both counties.

“Everybody was very grateful, calling thanking us,” Jones said. “We did our part, we prepared for it days ahead of time before the storm ever hit.”

GCEC customers in the 65 thousand meter service area are back on the grid after the mandated rolling blackouts and a few overloaded transformers.

“The sheer amount of load that had to be shed caught us completely by surprise,” GECE Supervisor Vic McTee said.

McTee said GCEC was turning power on for customers for 25 minute periods for people to “plan around and get something cooked” but the process pushed the co-op’s infrastructure to the limit.

“We’re now fixing some of the damage from the rolling outages to our infrastructure and our equipment and we’re putting the system back to the way it was,” McTee said.

Everyone at the co-op worked twenty four hours straight the first day of the storm.

“Guys went home that night, got a little bit of sleep, got back six o’clock the next morning and that went on for three to four days,” Jones said.

For their hard work, a special guest stopped by to say thanks.

“I looked out the window and saw one of their guys taking out a power line and I thought ‘these guys are unsung,” said Thomas McDonald, who dressed up as Santa to say thank you to the linemen and workers at the co-op. “Santa brings out the little boy and little girl in all of us and I can’t think of a better way to bring out that good feeling, that warm feeling.”

