Texomans react to spike in energy bills

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Many Texomans are learning this week that the recent outages could just wipe out their bank account. They’re seeing increases 2 to 5 times the normal charge for electricity. Some are even higher with bills topping $2,000 . What state leaders are doing to help.

Shaiha Pierce in Bonham gets electricity through Griddy, a wholesale electric company. That means she buys electricity at market prices, which fluctuate.

Usually she saves money, but this time she’s looking at over $2,500 for just one week of power.

“I tried with several companies but wasn’t able to. They weren’t accepting any switches until after the 22nd,” said Pierce.

She’s been with Griddy for 2 years and has never had a bill over $150, even in the height of summer.

Just before the spike in price Griddy warned her to switch providers but it was too late.

“It’s still going up. It’s total $2,566. My meter is locked, I can’t even switch now like I have to pay it in order to even switch companies,” said Pierce.

“I expected it to be higher but not that much higher,” said Stephani Dooley of Durant.

Dooley says she’s lucky to not have a bill as high as some Texans, but says $280 is double her average monthly energy bill.

“I was honestly surprised that Oklahoma had less issues than Texas did. But it just it seems like the state of Texas needs to step in and help the people that did kind of get knocked out of the ballpark with their bills,” said Dooley.

Texas governor Greg Abbott has temporarily banned providers sending out bills or disconnecting customers who don’t pay. Oklahoma has asked companies to spread the high cost out over several months.

“Honestly it’s gonna depend on how they handle it. Stuff happens, but if they’re not willing to help then no I’m gonna go elsewhere,” said Pierce.

“Always plan ahead and have back-up plans especially when the infrastructure is not being taken care of properly,” said Dooley.

