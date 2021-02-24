Advertisement

Top ERCOT board leaders resign after deadly Texas power outages

Sally Talberg, board chair; Peter Cramton, vice chair; Terry Bulger, finance and audit chair;...
Sally Talberg, board chair; Peter Cramton, vice chair; Terry Bulger, finance and audit chair; and Raymond Hepper, human resources and governance committee chair, occupy the "unaffiliated" director positions on the board, which mean they must remain independent of any business ERCOT oversees. Their resignations will be effective at the end of the board's Wednesday meeting. In addition, Vanessa Anesetti-Parra, the market segment director for the independent retail electric provider market segment, will also resign her position as a board member.(ERCOT)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Five board leaders of Texas’ embattled power grid operator are resigning.

The announcement Tuesday follows outrage over more than 4 million customers losing power during a deadly winter freeze last week.

All of the board directors stepping down live outside of Texas, which only intensified criticism of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas.

The resignations are effective Wednesday, one day before Texas lawmakers are set to begin hearings over the outages in the state Capitol.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Co. teen beaten, sent to hospital by sheriff’s deputy after traffic stop.
Bryan Co. teen beaten, sent to hospital by sheriff’s deputy after traffic stop
Some Texomans are seeing a four-digit electric bill after last week's outages.
Texomans react to spike in energy bills
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road
The city of Denison has lifted the majority of their boil order, and is giving away free cases...
Denison boil order partially lifted
Grayson County has just been added to President Joe Biden’s Major Disaster Declaration Monday....
Grayson County added to FEMA Disaster Declaration list

Latest News

Oklahoma seeks 2nd emergency declaration due to winter storm
boil order
Boil orders in effect in Texoma
Denison shooting suspects
Duo wanted in Denison shooting
Grayson County able to reopen restaurants after being closed for over a week due to the winter...
Grayson Co. restaurants reopen after over a week of being closed