Top ERCOT board leaders resign after deadly Texas power outages

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Five board leaders of Texas’ embattled power grid operator are resigning.

The announcement Tuesday follows outrage over more than 4 million customers losing power during a deadly winter freeze last week.

All of the board directors stepping down live outside of Texas, which only intensified criticism of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas.

The resignations are effective Wednesday, one day before Texas lawmakers are set to begin hearings over the outages in the state Capitol.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.