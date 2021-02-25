Reinterment plan of possible Tulsa massacre victims delayed

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - A committee overseeing the search for mass graves related to the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre has delayed until next month a decision on how to reinter the remains of possible victims found last year.

The state of Oklahoma requires a reinterment plan before graves can be exhumed.

The committee on Tuesday agreed to delay a decision until it meets in March.

Forensic anthropologist Phoebe Stubblefield says a plan is needed by the end of March in order to ensure academic experts needed to study the remains are available this year.

The remains of at least 12 humans were found last October.-

