Ada woman accused of stealing police patrol car

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - An Ada woman is in jail and accused of stealing a police car Tuesday night.

33-year-old Karen Bounds was arrested for stealing a patrol car on the 100 block E 15th St. in Ada and also eluding Ada and Lighthorse Police Departments.

Ada Public Information Director Lisa Bratcher said police were called after Bounds was accused of not paying rent.

Bratcher said Bounds later snuck into an officer’s car while they were talking to a neighbor.

Bounds led police to a dead end at a private property where she was taken into custody.

