Advertisement

Best Buy cuts 5,000 jobs even as sales soared during pandemic

A Best Buy store sign is displayed in Arlington Heights, Ill., Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Best...
A Best Buy store sign is displayed in Arlington Heights, Ill., Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Best Buys is closing five stores in four states in the next month. The retailer plans to close two Richmond, Va., area stores, along with one store each in Syracuse, N.Y., Carbondale, Ill., and Brockton, Mass.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Best Buy said Thursday that it laid off 5,000 full-time store workers earlier this month, even as the company’s sales soared during the pandemic as homebound people bought laptops, TVs and other gadgets.

The company said it cut the jobs because more shoppers are choosing to buy online instead of coming inside its stores.

Best Buy said it will replace the 5,000 full-time employees with 2,000 part-time workers.

Best Buy’s workforce has shrunk in the last year after having to furlough workers when it closed stores during the pandemic.

It currently has more than 100,000 workers, down by 21,000, or 17%, from the year before.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Co. teen beaten, sent to hospital by sheriff’s deputy after traffic stop.
Bryan Co. teen beaten, sent to hospital by sheriff’s deputy after traffic stop
This undated photo provided by the Grady County, Okla., Sheriff's Office shows Lawrence Paul...
GRAPHIC: Oklahoma man released early from prison accused in 3 deaths
Texas Governor addressed the state on Wednesday to update Texans on the way he wants legislator...
Texas Governor Greg Abbott addressed the state about Texans crippling power bills
A Sherman teen has been missing for a week, and her mother says not knowing where she is...
Police investigate missing 14-year-old Sherman girl
Some Texomans are seeing a four-digit electric bill after last week's outages.
Texomans react to spike in energy bills

Latest News

A new study suggests even those with mild COVID cases may feel some symptoms months later.
Understanding post-COVID syndrome
Lady Gaga's French bulldogs were reportedly stolen in an attack on her dog walker in Hollywood.
Lady Gaga offers $500K after dog walker shot, dogs stolen
boil order
Boil orders in effect in Texoma
File image
Ex-US Olympics gymnastics coach with ties to Nassar charged
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, rioters try to break through a police barrier at the...
Chief: Capitol Police were ready for trouble, but not a riot