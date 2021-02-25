Advertisement

Boswell without water for 9 days and counting

By Emily Tabar
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSWELL, Okla. (KXII) - The city of Boswell has been without water now for over a week, and residents don’t know when their services will be restored. Why they’ve been without water for so long, and what residents are saying.

The city of Boswell and surrounding rural areas have been without water for 9 days and counting. The Bennington Fire Department has donated a pool of their water supply. They’ve already given 1,600 gallons just for flushing toilets. For cooking, washing and drinking, they’ve had to rely on bottled water.

“Day 9! It’s hard, it’s hard,” said Boswell resident, Sarah Allen.

Allen and her family have struggled with the lack of water.

“He had to use 6 bottles, 8 bottles of water just to take a shower. So it’s been hard, there’s been no portable showers,” said Allen.

Allen says she wakes up early before work to take water to those who can’t get out themselves, something many in the community have stepped up to do.

“Everybody’s kind of coming together and helping each other and taking care of each other, working together. We’ve had a lot of volunteers come and help us distribute water to everybody,” said Boswell Court Clerk, Loretta Todd.

City officials say Boswell and rural areas in Choctaw County west of the Boggy river get their water from Atoka, but Atoka line breaks over a week ago caused them to lose water.

The outage shut down the schools and other businesses. Boswell schools will continue with remote learning Thursday.

“I understand that this is a rural community, but still. Let’s think ahead for the future,” said Allen.

Bennington Fire and the Choctaws have donated pallets of water bottles, something Allen is grateful for. But she says something still needs to change.

“There’s no water tower, there’s nothing here. You know we maybe need to think about something long term for the next time that this happens so we don’t have to do this,” said Allen.

Once the miles of lines from Atoka fill back up they’ll be on a boil order until further notice. Until then, all they can do is wait.

