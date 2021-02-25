Advertisement

CDC launches website to help find nearby COVID-19 vaccine providers

By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a new search tool for COVID-19 vaccines.

The general public can go on vaccinefinder.org to find approved providers near them.

You enter your ZIP code and search radius, and a list of nearby pharmacies and health centers will pop up.

The tool details whether a location has doses in stock.

You can also search for a manufacturer, if you’re looking specifically for a Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

But the website is not fully comprehensive. Many mass-vaccination sites are not on there.

The CDC made the online tool with Boston Children’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School and Castlight Health.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Co. teen beaten, sent to hospital by sheriff’s deputy after traffic stop.
Bryan Co. teen beaten, sent to hospital by sheriff’s deputy after traffic stop
Texas Governor addressed the state on Wednesday to update Texans on the way he wants legislator...
Texas Governor Greg Abbott addressed the state about Texans crippling power bills
This undated photo provided by the Grady County, Okla., Sheriff's Office shows Lawrence Paul...
GRAPHIC: Oklahoma man released early from prison accused in 3 deaths
A Sherman teen has been missing for a week, and her mother says not knowing where she is...
Police investigate missing 14-year-old Sherman girl
Sally Talberg, board chair; Peter Cramton, vice chair; Terry Bulger, finance and audit chair;...
Top ERCOT board leaders resign after deadly Texas power outages

Latest News

FILE - A Mr. Potato Head statue stands at Hasbro's headquarters in a Pawtucket, R.I., file...
A mister no more: Mr. Potato Head goes gender neutral
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks after a tour of a Pfizer...
LIVE: Biden commemorates 50M vaccine shots; GOP rallies solidly against Democrats’ virus aid
FILE - In this March 3, 2012, file photo, gymnastics coach John Geddert is seen at the American...
Ex-US Olympics gymnastics coach with ties to Nassar charged
Sanders' push for minimum wage hike faces political obstacles
Sanders’ push for minimum wage hike faces political obstacles