Lady Gaga offers $500K after dog walker shot, dogs stolen

Lady Gaga's French bulldogs were reportedly stolen in an attack on her dog walker in Hollywood.(CNN, Pool)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CNN) - Police say a man was shot and two small French bulldogs he was walking were stolen.

The dogs belong to singer and actor Lady Gaga.

Paramedics arrived on the scene to help the dog walker Wednesday.

He is reportedly recovering in the hospital.

Police say the suspects got away in a white sedan, possibly a Nissan.

A source close to Lady Gaga says the singer is offering a $500,000 reward for her dogs.

