Lone Grove residents have water again, asked to still boil

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The city of Lone Grove said Wednesday morning their water system is back at full capacity after shutting down last Tuesday because of overuse during the freeze.

“You don’t realize how much you use water until you don’t have it,” longtime resident Margie Roberts said. “Brushing your teeth, taking a shower, flushing the toilet, I mean anything you have to have water with. And so you learn real fast how to use bottled water.”

Roberts said she and her husband went a week without running water.

“We had a trickle when the cold weather hit,” Roberts said. “Then when Lone Grove had to shut down our water tower, our trickle was no more.”

After her home got running water again, she found that a pipe had burst underneath the trailer.

She said she understands how the freezing temperatures can affect water, and she thinks the city handled it well.

“These guys worked out in these freezing temperatures to find these leaks and I don’t have anything but praise for them,” Roberts said.

Lone Grove second grade teacher Carol McLean said she knew the city workers were working hard.

“I would see them out working every day trying to find leaks,” Mclean said. “And with the snow melting and water running everywhere, I can imagine that was really difficult.”

Lone Grove schools moved online Monday and Tuesday when the school didn’t have water, but resumed in person on Wednesday.

McLean said she wanted to be prepared.

“I came here to HTeaO today to fill up a five gallon jug of water for our classroom for kids that may not have access to water right now,” McLean said.

Lone Grove donated several pallets of water to the schools.

On Monday the Carter County Emergency Management office declared the freeze and water situation a local emergency so the county will be able to get state resources like more water.

“I’m really proud of our community and the way that our fire station stepped up and was giving out water for people that didn’t have it.” McLean said.

The emergency management office said they’ll have more bottled water soon.

The city of Lone Grove said if citizens conserve water for the next few days, the towers should stay full.

When water tests come back, the city hopes to lift the boil recommendation soon.

