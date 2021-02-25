Rain ends Friday morning, but more for the weekend

Water vapor imagery shows a well-defined upper wave now crossing western Texas, and making its way eastward. This feature will pass through Texoma skies Friday. Rain is expected to develop ahead of this feature before ending Friday morning. This will be in the form of moderate showers and thunderstorms, any storms will be moderate in nature, but a few pockets of quarter size hail are possible. Overall, the severe threat is very low.

Friday may see a few showers in the morning but in general it’s expected to be mostly cloudy with highs between 55 and 60. Another wave approaches during the day Saturday and rain looks rather likely by Saturday night and through much of the day Sunday.

A cold front arrives Sunday, and this should end the chance of rain by Monday before return flow brings a chance of showers back into Texoma the middle of next week.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority