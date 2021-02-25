Republican David Spiller wins rural Texas House Seat

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Republican David Spiller of Jacksboro, Texas handedly defeated his opponent, Craig Carter, to replace former representative Drew Springer, R - Muenster following his election to the state Senate in December as the new representative of District 68 in Texas. Springer defeated Pilot Point salon owner Shelley Luther in that special run off election.

Carter spent much of the run-off dealing with a family tragedy after his mother-in-law, 4-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son were in a tragic hit-and-run car crash that left his mother-in-law and daughter dead while his son remains in critical condition.

Spiller was the No. 1 finisher in the special election last month for the rural Texas district that stretches from outside Lubbock and Wichita Falls to north of Denton, getting 44% of the vote to Carter’s 18%.

