Advertisement

Republican David Spiller wins rural Texas House Seat

By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Republican David Spiller of Jacksboro, Texas handedly defeated his opponent, Craig Carter, to replace former representative Drew Springer, R - Muenster following his election to the state Senate in December as the new representative of District 68 in Texas. Springer defeated Pilot Point salon owner Shelley Luther in that special run off election.

Carter spent much of the run-off dealing with a family tragedy after his mother-in-law, 4-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son were in a tragic hit-and-run car crash that left his mother-in-law and daughter dead while his son remains in critical condition.

Springer defeated Pilot Point salon owner Shelley Luther in a special election runoff last December.

Spiller was the No. 1 finisher in the special election last month for the rural Texas district that stretches from outside Lubbock and Wichita Falls to north of Denton, getting 44% of the vote to Carter’s 18%.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Governor addressed the state on Wednesday to update Texans on the way he wants legislator...
Texas Governor Greg Abbott addressed the state about Texans crippling power bills
Bryan Co. teen beaten, sent to hospital by sheriff’s deputy after traffic stop.
Bryan Co. teen beaten, sent to hospital by sheriff’s deputy after traffic stop
A Sherman teen has been missing for a week, and her mother says not knowing where she is...
Police investigate missing 14-year-old Sherman girl
This undated photo provided by the Grady County, Okla., Sheriff's Office shows Lawrence Paul...
GRAPHIC: Oklahoma man released early from prison accused in 3 deaths
Benny Eugene Souther, Jr., 41, Sentenced to 32 Years in prison.
Sherman man gets 32 years on meth charges

Latest News

Chad Rogers leaves Denison to become head coach at Tioga
Rogers leaves Denison for Tioga
“If they spent that much time, and worked that hard trying to find a job as they did trying to...
Smokey Valley Volunteer Fire Department burglarized
This weekend around 100 angler teams are competing on Lake Texoma in the Catmasters Fishing...
Catmasters Fishing Tourney and outdoor expo this weekend
20-year-old Sabrina Nino pleaded guilty Wednesday morning and was sentenced to prison for...
Second suspect in 2017 fatal drive-by shooting sentenced to prison