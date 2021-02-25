Suspicious fire in Calera.

CALERA, Oklahoma (KXII) - A Calera man says his daughter saw a two men set fire to a couch on Vaton Road around 4:30 Wednesday.

The fire spread to a nearby field and burned nearly an acre of land.

The man called the Calera Fire Department and Byran County Sheriff’s office. The fire department showed up ten minutes later to put the fire out.

No injuries were reported but police say they are ruling out arson at this time.

