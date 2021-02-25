Texas Governor Greg Abbott addressed the state about Texans crippling power bills

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott said things are going to change to make sure nearly three million Texans who were without power at the start of last week won’t face darkness again.

“This legislative session will not end until we fix these problems,” Abbott said.

Abbott layed out a three point plan.

First, Texans won’t have their power shut off because of unpaid bills until the legislature has time to act on this.

That’s thanks to an emergency order by the Public Utilities Commission of Texas on Sunday.

“It is outrageous for residents to be settled with sky rocketed power bills, the state is already investigating multiple electric providers about these spikes,” Abbott.

Second, Abbott called for a complete overhaul of ERCOT, the organization that operates the electric grid.

Abbott expressed his disdain for the council on the heels of ERCOT’s announcement that the grid was 4 minutes and 37 seconds away from a total collapse last week.

“Five ERCOT board members have already resigned including the chair and vice chair,” Abbott said.

None of which lived in Texas.

Finally, Abbott said the energy crisis and astronomical bills Texas are facing because of it, a legislative priority, as well as requiring the grid to be prepared for extreme temperatures.

“Each of these power sources failed to fully produce because of inadequate safeguards,” Abbott said.

Abbott said his administration is working to add more power to the grid in the state of Texas so this problem doesn’t happen again.

