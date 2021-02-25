Advertisement

Texas Man Sentenced to 32 Years in Prison

Benny Eugene Souther Jr. Found in Possession of Methamphetamine
A traffic stop in Sherman, Texas, lead to a major drug bust.
A traffic stop in Sherman, Texas, lead to a major drug bust.
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Benny Eugene Souther, Jr., 41 of Sherman, Texas pleaded guilty on two cases of Possession of Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine and was sentenced to 32 years in prison.

Souther’s sentence was part of a plea agreement with the Grayson County’s District Attorney’s Office. Judge Brian Gary of the 397th District Court resided over the case and accepted the plea agreement and imposed sentencing.

Souther was stopped by Grayson County Sheriff’s Office on November 14, 2019 for an expired vehicle registration. Narcotics investigators searched the vehicle and discovered just over 12 grams of methamphetamine. Within less than a year, narcotics investigators with the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office developed information that Souther was selling drugs out of a house in Pilot Point, Texas. Investigators obtained and executed a search warrant. Souther was found with over $1,200.00 in his pocket and approximately two grams of methamphetamine in the house.

“This Defendant was dealing poison in our community, and that will not be tolerated. Due to his prior prison trips, he was considered a career offender,” said Assistant District Attorney Elijah Brown. District Attorney Brett Smith added, “Our office likes to deal too…. we deal out lengthy prison sentences to drug dealers because we see every day the destruction caused by methamphetamine.”

This case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Elijah Brown.

