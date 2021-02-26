A+ Athlete: Cole Shull, Achille

ACHILLE, Oklahoma (KXII) - This week’s A+ Athlete is Cole Shull of Achille High School.

Cole is ranked at the top of his class with a 4.04 GPA. He has been on the academic team for four years and has been the captain twice. He has placed in the top three of multiple academic competitions and is involved with helping younger students. Cole tutors for 3rd through 6th grade and is involved in almost everything his school has to offer.

“Cole is an excellent student,” Achille math teacher Renee Barnhill said. “He is one of our role models for our other students. If he sets his mind to it, or is a part of a team, he is going to complete it. He’s going to do the best he can and work hard in everything he is a part of.”

“It’s just doing stuff outside of school.” Shull said. “You have to use your own time. You can’t just expect to do what you do in school and it be enough.”

On the court, Cole is one of the best basketball players to wear the Achille uniform. He is a four year starter for the basketball and baseball teams. He also runs cross country and track. He was named MVP of the Red River Shootout basketball tournament and was named all-tournament team in Bennington.

In his spare time, Cole is a race car driver. He has been driving on the dirt track for 13 years. He was named Achille athlete of the year as a junior.

“He is going to give you a 110% every game no matter who you are playing,” Achille basketball coach Brandon Allen said. “If there’s a loose ball, he’s diving on the floor for it. He’s one of the first one’s getting after it.”

“I don’t like people being above me in many things,” Shull said. “Whatever I can be best at, I’m going to try to be the best at it.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.