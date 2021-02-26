A vigil was held for the missing 14- year-old Giana Smith

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - News 12 Reporter Kylee Dedmon spoke with Giana’s mother who said she believes that God is with her daughter.

Giana Smith first went missing last Wednesday night.

She last was seen on her apartment building camera walking at 11:30 pm with a small backpack in the parking lot near North Travis street and Knollwood Road.

Her mother, Manda Turner, said Giana’s phone has been turned off ever since.

Turner said her daughter suffers from depression and anxiety and was recently released in early February from a behavioral health inpatient facility in Garland.

“This community has rallied so much behind us and our family and they have just given me really like in a worse time of your life a support system that I’m appreciative of and I just know that God will hear it,” Turner said.

“Any of the kids out there, there’s so many I just hope she hears it and I hope that she she gonna feels our prayers from tonight she’s gonna know that she needs to come home,” Denise Smith whose daughter is friends with Smith said.

Sherman Police are investigating this as a runway case but her mom said Giana has never tried to runaway before and this is not like her.

If you have any information of Giana’s whereabouts call Sherman Police.

