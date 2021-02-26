Ardmore business reopens after winter storm left it in ruins

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Eileen’s Colossal Cookies in Ardmore was left in ruins after the winter storm went through town.

“I was just shocked, I panicked,” said Owner Kristy Buchanan

Buchanan said she decided to close for the day on Wednesday, but when she came back, she found water all over her floor and thousands of dollars worth of damages.

“When I got to the front, I could see the ceiling tiles were out and there was tons of water coming out on the register and in our case,” said Buchanan.

The storm wrecked pipes in the apartment above her shop, leaving Buchanan with around $10,000 worth of damages, all paid for entirely out of her pocket.

“We just didn’t know what to do to get that water off,” said Buchanan.

Thankfully the cavalry arrived that same day. Buchanan said community members, friends and even members of the Lone Grove football team helped with the clean up.

“We really help a lot of the schools out, so when the school reached out to help us back, it meant a lot,” said Buchanan.

Without everyone’s help, she wouldn’t have been able to open their doors on Tuesday.

Her neighbor on Main Street, Moments to Remember even let Buchanan sell cookies on Friday.

“We all have to help each other out, I know without the community’s help and my neighbor, my neighbors on main street. They have helped more than anything,” said Buchanan.

