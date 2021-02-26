Advertisement

Ardmore business reopens after winter storm left it in ruins

By Joe Valdez
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Eileen’s Colossal Cookies in Ardmore was left in ruins after the winter storm went through town.

“I was just shocked, I panicked,” said Owner Kristy Buchanan

Buchanan said she decided to close for the day on Wednesday, but when she came back, she found water all over her floor and thousands of dollars worth of damages.

“When I got to the front, I could see the ceiling tiles were out and there was tons of water coming out on the register and in our case,” said Buchanan.

The storm wrecked pipes in the apartment above her shop, leaving Buchanan with around $10,000 worth of damages, all paid for entirely out of her pocket.

“We just didn’t know what to do to get that water off,” said Buchanan.

Thankfully the cavalry arrived that same day. Buchanan said community members, friends and even members of the Lone Grove football team helped with the clean up.

“We really help a lot of the schools out, so when the school reached out to help us back, it meant a lot,” said Buchanan.

Without everyone’s help, she wouldn’t have been able to open their doors on Tuesday.

Her neighbor on Main Street, Moments to Remember even let Buchanan sell cookies on Friday.

“We all have to help each other out, I know without the community’s help and my neighbor, my neighbors on main street. They have helped more than anything,” said Buchanan.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Governor addressed the state on Wednesday to update Texans on the way he wants legislator...
Texas Governor Greg Abbott addressed the state about Texans crippling power bills
Bryan Co. teen beaten, sent to hospital by sheriff’s deputy after traffic stop.
Bryan Co. teen beaten, sent to hospital by sheriff’s deputy after traffic stop
Benny Eugene Souther, Jr., 41, Sentenced to 32 Years in prison.
Sherman man gets 32 years on meth charges
A Sherman teen has been missing for a week, and her mother says not knowing where she is...
Police investigate missing 14-year-old Sherman girl
This undated photo provided by the Grady County, Okla., Sheriff's Office shows Lawrence Paul...
GRAPHIC: Oklahoma man released early from prison accused in 3 deaths

Latest News

Giana Smith was last seen on Feb. 17.
A vigil was held for the missing 14- year-old Giana Smith
Ardmore police are investigating after packages of poison mixed with cooked macaroni were found...
Ardmore police investigating packages of poison found in neighborhood
Lake Texoma fishermen weigh in on striper bass season after cold front.
Lake Texoma fishermen weigh in on striper bass season after cold front
With any natural disaster, clean up comes after and in Texoma, many residents are trying to get...
SCAM ALERT: Winter storm damage clean up leads to contractor scams